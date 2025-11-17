Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ETHE

In trading on Monday, shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Symbol: ETHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.25, changing hands as low as $24.26 per share. Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETHE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.105 per share, with $40.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.46.

