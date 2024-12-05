News & Insights

ERIE

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ERIE

December 05, 2024 — 04:46 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $425.17, changing hands as low as $424.12 per share. Erie Indemnity Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Erie Indemnity Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ERIE's low point in its 52 week range is $298.33 per share, with $547 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $424.40. The ERIE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

