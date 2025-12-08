Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPI

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.05, changing hands as low as $45.01 per share. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPI's low point in its 52 week range is $39.98 per share, with $48.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.