Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPC

In trading on Monday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.99, changing hands as low as $37.41 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.705 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.67.

