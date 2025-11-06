Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENVX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.85, changing hands as low as $8.56 per share. Enovix Corp shares are currently trading off about 22.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENVX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.6112 per share, with $16.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.99.

