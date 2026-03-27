Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMF

In trading on Friday, shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (Symbol: EMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.93, changing hands as low as $16.84 per share. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.14 per share, with $21.1999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.