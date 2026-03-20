Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.58, changing hands as low as $93.37 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFA's low point in its 52 week range is $72.145 per share, with $105.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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