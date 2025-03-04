Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $189.48, changing hands as low as $184.36 per share. Dover Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $166.2003 per share, with $214.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.93. The DOV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

