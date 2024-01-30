Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOCS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.00, changing hands as low as $27.85 per share. Doximity Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $40.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.00.

