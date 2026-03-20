Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DNP

In trading on Friday, shares of DNP Select Income Fun (Symbol: DNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.00, changing hands as low as $9.96 per share. DNP Select Income Fun shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.69 per share, with $10.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.