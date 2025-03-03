Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DKS

In trading on Monday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.20, changing hands as low as $215.17 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $177.71 per share, with $254.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.