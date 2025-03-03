News & Insights

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DKS

March 03, 2025 — 06:37 pm EST

March 03, 2025 — 06:37 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.20, changing hands as low as $215.17 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $177.71 per share, with $254.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.87.

