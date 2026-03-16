Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DJCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Daily Journal Corporation (Symbol: DJCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $466.11, changing hands as low as $455.00 per share. Daily Journal Corporation shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DJCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DJCO's low point in its 52 week range is $348.63 per share, with $674.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $462.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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