Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFNM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: DFNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.05, changing hands as low as $48.04 per share. Dimensional National Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFNM's low point in its 52 week range is $47.40 per share, with $48.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.03.

