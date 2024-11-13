Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.61, changing hands as low as $28.49 per share. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $30.9284 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.