Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVBF

In trading on Friday, shares of CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.56, changing hands as low as $17.35 per share. CVB Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.62 per share, with $21.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.61.

