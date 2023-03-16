Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSIQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Solar Inc (Symbol: CSIQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.46, changing hands as low as $35.79 per share. Canadian Solar Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.15 per share, with $47.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.72.

