Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSGS

In trading on Friday, shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.00, changing hands as low as $51.41 per share. CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.19 per share, with $68.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.