Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $223.28, changing hands as low as $212.50 per share. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRL's low point in its 52 week range is $181.36 per share, with $308.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.11. The CRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
