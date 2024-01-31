Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.46, changing hands as low as $48.02 per share. California Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $58.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.