Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COUP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $298.54, changing hands as low as $296.57 per share. Coupa Software Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COUP's low point in its 52 week range is $99.01 per share, with $377.0423 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $304.15.

