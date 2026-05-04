Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNA

In trading on Monday, shares of CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.81, changing hands as low as $43.52 per share. CNA Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.09 per share, with $50.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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