Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.83, changing hands as low as $65.61 per share. Compass Minerals International Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.24 per share, with $75.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.64.

