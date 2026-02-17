Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMDY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (Symbol: CMDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.79, changing hands as low as $51.50 per share. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMDY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.92 per share, with $57.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.52.

