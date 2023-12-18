Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLMT

In trading on Monday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.77, changing hands as low as $16.35 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.91 per share, with $20.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.37.
