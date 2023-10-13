Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLMT

In trading on Friday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.18, changing hands as low as $17.16 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLMT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $20.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.