Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.90, changing hands as low as $48.56 per share. Ciena Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIEN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.33 per share, with $75.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.32.

