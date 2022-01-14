Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGW

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (Symbol: CGW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.47, changing hands as low as $56.32 per share. Invesco S&P Global Water Index shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGW's low point in its 52 week range is $46.385 per share, with $60.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.15.

