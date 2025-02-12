Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (Symbol: CGMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.38, changing hands as low as $27.30 per share. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.49 per share, with $27.9799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.33.

