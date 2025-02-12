News & Insights

Markets
CGMS

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGMS

February 12, 2025 — 11:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (Symbol: CGMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.38, changing hands as low as $27.30 per share. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $26.49 per share, with $27.9799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.33.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETFs With Notable Outflows
 BIR Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Notable Outflows-> BIR Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NOM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.