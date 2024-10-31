Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.00, changing hands as low as $34.87 per share. Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDRE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.84 per share, with $40.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.77.

