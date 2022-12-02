Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBRL

In trading on Friday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.49, changing hands as low as $98.12 per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $81.87 per share, with $139.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.29.
