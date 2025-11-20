Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BWLP

In trading on Thursday, shares of BW LPG Ltd (Symbol: BWLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.51, changing hands as low as $12.35 per share. BW LPG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWLP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.86 per share, with $16.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.