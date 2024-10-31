Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BULZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BULZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.56, changing hands as low as $135.38 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BULZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BULZ's low point in its 52 week range is $59.79 per share, with $199.1101 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.08.

