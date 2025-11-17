Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BUD

In trading on Monday, shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.91, changing hands as low as $62.34 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.94 per share, with $72.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.68.

