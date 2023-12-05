Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.56, changing hands as low as $16.52 per share. Black Stone Minerals LP shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.4101 per share, with $18.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.61.
