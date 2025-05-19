Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSCQ

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.48, changing hands as low as $19.44 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCQ's low point in its 52 week range is $19.11 per share, with $19.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.46.

