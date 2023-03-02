Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.53, changing hands as low as $28.00 per share. Box Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.31 per share, with $34.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.46.

