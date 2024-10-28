Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOND

In trading on Monday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.90, changing hands as low as $91.82 per share. BOND shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $85.49 per share, with $95.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.97.

