Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLFS

In trading on Monday, shares of Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as low as $22.91 per share. Biolife Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLFS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.84 per share, with $29.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.60.

