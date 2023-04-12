Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIPC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.04, changing hands as low as $42.52 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIPC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.545 per share, with $53.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.96.

