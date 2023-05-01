Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BIL

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: BIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.54, changing hands as low as $91.44 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIL's low point in its 52 week range is $91.33 per share, with $91.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.44.

