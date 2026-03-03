Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHYB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BHYB ETF (Symbol: BHYB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.43, changing hands as low as $54.23 per share. BHYB shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHYB's low point in its 52 week range is $51.4599 per share, with $54.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.36.

