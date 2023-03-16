Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.42, changing hands as low as $7.38 per share. Bausch Health Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHC's low point in its 52 week range is $4 per share, with $24.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.50.

