Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BEPC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.30, changing hands as low as $32.11 per share. Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEPC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.19 per share, with $42.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.29.

