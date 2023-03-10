Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBWI

In trading on Friday, shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.83, changing hands as low as $36.73 per share. Bath & Body Works Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBWI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.75 per share, with $58.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.39. The BBWI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.