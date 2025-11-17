Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BB

In trading on Monday, shares of BlackBerry Ltd (Symbol: BB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.18, changing hands as low as $4.14 per share. BlackBerry Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BB's low point in its 52 week range is $2.29 per share, with $6.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.17.

