Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BATRK

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group (Symbol: BATRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.37, changing hands as low as $27.09 per share. Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BATRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BATRK's low point in its 52 week range is $24.60 per share, with $31.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.12.

