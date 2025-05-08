Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARLP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.83, changing hands as low as $25.63 per share. Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLP's low point in its 52 week range is $21.95 per share, with $30.5627 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.