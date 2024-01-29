Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARLP

In trading on Monday, shares of Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.40, changing hands as low as $20.00 per share. Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARLP's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $24.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.50.

