Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AOD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.08, changing hands as low as $8.05 per share. Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.87 per share, with $8.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.05.
