Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMR

March 15, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.75, changing hands as low as $146.61 per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AMR's low point in its 52 week range is $103.90 per share, with $186.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

